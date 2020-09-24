NEWPORT—Meeting in their regularly scheduled meeting for September, the Newport City Board of Education received monthly updates while also expressing concerns with teachers' workloads.
The meeting lasted for 60 minutes and all board members were present.
During the meeting board member Mickey Powers spent time expressing his concerns with teachers' workload and asked the board to consider an alternate route to virtual learning.
Currently, teachers are using Google Classrooms to conduct virtual learning.
Powers argued that teachers at Newport Grammar School are expected to teach in-school learners part of the day, teach their lessons to students who are enrolled in virtual learning and spend time helping parents navigate through the online program.
“I talked with Sandy (Burchette) and she mentioned something about some different alternate plans that we could use instead of the teachers having to take all their time to do virtual learning.” Powers stated.
“It’s hard and it’s tough because we are asking a lot of teachers to do this and I don’t think it’s really fair. It’s hard enough to do the social distancing and having to wear a mask and all this stuff, but we are asking them to do the virtual classes too.”
During their August meeting, board members were informed that some teachers who teach the same grade would split their day up to where one teacher does in-person learning while the other manages virtual learning.
Powers said that teachers are working longer hours and working on weekends as well.
Sandy Burchette, Director of Schools, weighed in on the conversation and assured board members that she is expecting more students to return to school after the first nine weeks are over.
In other news, Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton advised the board that he has been working on two grants for the school system.
Norton said he hopes one of the grants will provide a stipend of $300 for teachers who are teaching students enrolled in virtual learning.
Norton said the second grant would help purchase more Chromebooks for the school.
Board members approved the purchase of a digital score table from Boostr Digital Displays for $12,799. In addition, they also voted to allow the athletic department to sell NGS masks and use the money generated from the sales to purchase equipment for sports teams. The cost of the masks will range from $8-$10.
Board members also approved for Erica Jones to be the sponsor of the Warriors’ Hiking Club, which is school-sponsored club.
