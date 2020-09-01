COSBY—A Clyde, North Carolina woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Cosby on Friday, Aug. 28.
Deputy Zach Magouirk was patrolling the area of South Highway 32 when observed a blue Lexus operating on the roadway without brake lights.
Deputy Magourik said he followed the vehicle and observed the driver, later identified as Ashley Kirkpatrick, 31, was unable to maintain her lane of travel.
Deputies stopped the vehicle at the intersection of South Highway 32 and Rooster Town Road where they made contact with Kirkpatrick.
According to the report, Kirkpatrick had slurred speech and she was unsteady on her feet. Kirkpatrick later admitted that she had consumed alcohol.
Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Kirkpatrick, and she performed poorly on all test given.
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and violation of light law.
