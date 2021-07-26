NEWPORT—The annual Tennessee Picnic Celebration opens Friday, August 6, for a weekend of events focused on Cocke County’s African-American heritage and community.
Established nearly 80 years ago as a time for families who had left Cocke County in search of better opportunities to return to their roots, the event has grown over the years, and is often a week-long festival of events. It is always held the week of August 8, Emancipation Day.
This year’s celebration begins with a Harrah’s Casino Bus Trip. Newport participants can meet at the Tanner Building at 8 a.m. Friday morning. Friday evening will feature a historical tour of the Tanner Building.
Board members will lead the tour for 10 participants at a time, starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand as well.
Saturday morning, August 7, will kick off with the Dr. Dennis Branch 5K Walk/Run. More information will be released on the walk/run closer to the date.
The Tennessee Picnic in the park will he held later Saturday afternoon. It will be drive-thru pickup only, but the pavilion can be used for fellowship and for eating lunch.
The River Walk Block Party will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday evening and last until 10 p.m.
Food trucks will be on hand, and all guests are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy the music.
Tennessee Picnic events will wrap up Sunday morning with church services at the community church of your choosing.
Find more information on this year’s event on the Tennessee Picnic Facebook page.
