DEL RIO—A Del Rio woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on East Highway 25/70 in Del Rio on Thursday, Oct. 29.
On Thursday several first responders were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Highway 25/70 concerning the accident at 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Roberts learned Jessica Knight, 42, Del Rio, was traveling East when she attempted to negotiate a curve and crossed into the westbound side.
Knight then crashed her 2000 Chevrolet Silverado into a large boulder.
After crashing into the boulder, Knight can back into the roadway before traveling off the eastbound side down an embankment.
According to the report, the impact caused Knight to be ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Trooper Roberts reported Knight was not wearing her seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.