COCKE COUNTY—Year after year the rafting industry in Cocke County manages to find new ways to outperform itself. 2021 was no exception with the number of rafters visiting the area exceeding the prior year by more than 66,000 paying customers. That total marks the highest year-over-year gain in the 26-year history of the industry in the county.
The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did little to slow the progression of one of the county’s key economic drivers. Data provided by the Cocke County Clerk’s Office shows that $515,178 was brought into the county coffers during the 2021 season. That amount is the highest single year total ever recorded and marked a $116,408 increase over last year’s revenue amount.
Added to that is the $5,500 in permit fees paid by the 11 licensed rafting companies. More than $117,000 in permit fees have been collected over the nearly three decades of rafting in the area.
In total, the rafting industry has brought in just over $7 million into the county since its inception.
Cocke County has benefited tremendously from the rafting industry, which welcomes visitors from around the world to the white waters of the Pigeon River. The first full year of the rafting industry saw a total of 21,154 rafters add $34,674 to the local budget, along with $3,000 in permit fees. From 1995 until 2021, nearly every year has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors and the money derived from the industry.
Exceptions occurred in 1997, when a massive rockslide on I-40 shut down interstate traffic to Hartford for several months, and 2007 when a lengthy drought affected the available water.
Shalee’ McClure, County Clerk and Rafting Agent, said many people are responsible for the success the industry has seen in the county.
“In 1995, Cocke County took the initiative to take advantage of our waterways and share all the beauty that nature has to offer. The county and our welcoming and hard working citizens helped make this vision come true,” McClure said.
“The Private Act for commercial rafting has moved this county forward and still stands today as one of the highest revenue generators for our county, but along with this fun activity many friendships and bonds have been made.”
Eleven companies operated rafting businesses in Cocke County in 2021. Those companies included: Rapid Expeditions, 5-Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Inc., Smoky Mountain Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, River Rat Whitewater, Outdoor Adventures, and Wildwater, Ltd.
“I have been the County Rafting Agent for over 20 years and it has been my privilege and honor to be part of this program working alongside of the rafting company owners, their employees, the EMA Director and the leaders of this county,” McClure said. “These are friendships that have been an added bonus.”
Rafting has almost become self-sustaining in the sense that revenue collected is used to make lease payments on property used for the industry, and it also covers the payroll of River Safety Officers.
Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway said the funds generated are used to make improvements along the river to keep tourists and locals safe and improve their overall experience.
“The 2021 season saw record-breaking raft numbers in the county. The fees that rafting companies pay the county which fund the River Safety Budget increased by 22% over the prior (pandemic) year,” Esway said.
“Rafting and permitting fees generated $520,678 for the county. The River Safety budget, among other things, pays for the two lease payments used for rafting commerce, as well as River Safety Officer payroll, and for maintenance and improvements to the grounds directly impacting river operations. The remaining of the generated revenue is placed into the county’s General Fund.”
In 2020 the Pigeon River floated more than 200,000 commercial guests through the mountains, officially gaining the title “Most Rafted River In America.” Many of the rafting companies saw a two-month delay due to COVID but finished the season strong to continue the overall upward trend of the industry.
McClure credits the success of rafting to the partnership among the rafting companies, local community, political leaders and landowners.
“In 2020 we were named the number one rafting attraction in the country and this is due to the combined efforts of our wonderful county and the rafting companies. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this success story that took ALL of our county and companies to achieve.”
While there are several companies offering trips on the Upper and Lower Pigeon, one Hartford operation really made a splash with tourists in 2021. Rip Roaring Adventures was rated the number one “Family-Friendly Fun Experience” in the world on the international tourism ratings aggregate Trip Advisor for 2021.
In addition to the top “Travelers’ Choice” spot, Rip Roaring Adventures was also named the number three water experience in the world, and number eleven overall experience in America. Owner Joe Novotny is a professional raft guide with 20 years experience, but says “treating guests like family” has been equally important to the company’s success.
Smoky Mountain Outdoors took the top spot in 2021 in terms of paying customers with 72,121. The total amount of fees collected by the company exceeded $144,000. Rafting in the Smokies finished in the second spot in terms of customers with 45,898. Their fee total paid into the county totaled nearly $92,000.
Due to the ever-increasing success of rafting, Duke Energy added more water release days in 2021. That increase most certainly led to the upswing in customers that all companies saw during the season.
The 2022 rafting season is just around the corner. Trips down the river will start in earnest in early May and will continue throughout the summer months into early September.
