The County General Committee met last week to continue their talks on the implementation of a county wheel tax. After a lengthy discussion, the committee chose to send two resolutions to the full County Legislative Body (CLB) for a vote.
Both resolutions call for a $60 wheel tax with $50 going to build a county justice center, and the other $10 being sent to the Highway Department for road improvements.
Resolution one requests that the body hold a vote to implement the tax at their next meeting on Monday, March 21. In order for the resolution to pass, a two-thirds majority vote would be needed in two consecutive meetings. Commissioner Gayla Blazer made the motion to create this resolution, which was provided a second by commissioner Gary Carver, who was sitting in for fellow 7th District representative, Kyle Shute.
Commissioner Norman Smith created the second resolution, which calls for the body to vote to place the wheel tax on an upcoming ballot. His motion was given a second by Blazer. The option could appear on the May Republican Primary ballot if commissioners provide their approval. Both received unanimous approval from the members that were present.
