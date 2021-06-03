HARTFORD—Organizers are reminding residents about the annual Pigeon River Clean Up. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 and last until approximately 2 p.m.
This year participants will gather at Smoky Mountain River Rat.
Organized by Anthony Laurino at Pigeon River Photos, the cleanup is open to the public and everyone is invited to participate.
Trash bags will be provided. The address is 3630 Hartford Rd, Hartford, TN.
The Pigeon River is Cocke County’s main economic engine for Whitewater Rafting as it supplies many jobs, such as raft guides, office and sales staff, bus drivers, reservationists, marketing personnel, the staff of businesses providing services to the rafting companies, to name a few.
