NEWPORT—The Cocke County Parks and Recreation Board met Monday evening and chose to fire longtime Recreation Director Brian Evans.
Evans had been on paid administrative leave since March.
At the March meeting, board member Jeff Gentry said an investigation was underway due to the lack of deposits being made by the recreation department to the County Trustee’s Office. At that time, no deposits had been turned in since December 2019.
The department has had audit findings in the past for similar issues, most centering on the lack of timely payments.
Chairman Butch Phillips said the board needed to take action concerning Evans’ suspension.
“We feel like his (Evans) violation of procedures requires us to take action,” he said.
Jason Grooms, the newly elected board member, made a motion to table a decision on the director’s position until he could gather more information.
Grooms was elected to the board in May.
His motion failed due to the lack of a second.
Board member Jason Martin made the motion to relieve Evans of his duties.
Gentry made a second to the motion, which passed by a 4-1 vote. Grooms voted against terminating Evans.
Grooms gave a lengthy speech during the meeting and asked his fellow board members if the county had looked into Evans’ complaint of a hostile work environment.
Gentry said that Evans was asked to attend a meeting earlier this year to discuss his issues but chose not to attend.
Board member Jan Brooks noted that Evans was still the director at the time and should have attend the board meetings.
Grooms asked Forest Clevenger, the County Legislative Body liaison to the board, if the county had looked into Evans’ complaints.
Clevenger said the complaint had been turned over to the county’s human resource director, but could not say whether the issue has been investigated.
Grooms said he wanted to make an informed decision and felt as if he wasn’t “given a fair shake” as far as his vote was concerned.
“I want to come to these meetings to do what I think is right,” Grooms said.
“I didn’t have enough information about this because this is my first meeting. I didn’t get the notification that I was elected to the board until just recently. This left me ill-prepared, and I don’t think I was given a fair shake to make an accurate decision as a board member.”
During the meeting interim director Scottie Thornton told board members the Recreation Department building will be reopened on June 15.
The building has been closed due to COVID-19. Thornton has taken that time to remodel the offices during the closure.
He said that all safety guidelines will be followed once reopened.
The department plans to refund money that was paid by parents for spring sports.
Thornton said that money would be returned by check based on the address on the application, and name of the individual on the initial receipt.
Work has also been done to many of the fields across the county.
The fields at Bridgeport, Edgemont and Northwest are all receiving upgrades and repairs.
The department plans to build new ADA compliant bathrooms at Northwest as well as a new storage shed and concession stand.
Donations are being accepted for the project and Thornton said a plague will be hung once the work is completed that features the names of all donors.
