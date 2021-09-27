Tennessee's Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Monday said his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee's order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates.
Slatery said he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates across the state opposed to the Republican governor's latest executive order. To date, federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties.
All three lawsuits argued that Lee's order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits the exclusion of students with disabilities from public educational programs and activities.
Slatery said he was pursuing appeals in Shelby and Knox counties. While his office did not disclose why he only chose those counties, the judge overseeing the Williamson County case has only temporarily blocked Lee's order from being enforced.
