Tennessee plans to suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes during the Fourth of July holiday weekend to reduce traffic delays, transportation officials said.
Suspension of lane closures in construction areas will start Friday morning and end on the morning of July 6, Tennessee’s Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.
Drivers will still face some long-term lane closures on construction projects, the department said. Workers may be on the site of construction zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.