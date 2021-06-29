COCKE COUNTY—A new county budget has been set for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Highlights of the budget include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all county employees, a $2,000 salary increase for Sheriff’s Office and Jail employees, 2 cents of the tax rate allocated for tourism marketing, a raise in pay for part time convenience center employees and a $2,000 increase in funding for volunteer fire departments.
All this was done while keeping the county’s tax rate at $2.56. The county’s unassigned general fund balance for the new year stands at $260,000.
