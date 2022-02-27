NEWPORT—Cocke County Trustee Rob Mathis spoke to the County Legislative Body Tuesday evening about the upcoming contract negotiations between the county and First Call Ambulance Service. A Public Safety Committee meeting was recently held for all concerned parties to express their opinions on what they would like to see from First Call moving forward.
Commissioners were provided a list of six key items from the Emergency Responders Association that were of great importance during that meeting.
Mathis, acting as a liaison between the body and responders, gave the list to the entire body asking them to consider the items before the next Safety Committee meeting takes place on Monday, February 28.
The contract with First Call is set to expire June 30, which has prompted commissioners to reconsider and improve things before a decision is made to continue working with First Call.
“I was approached by first responders and the hospital to work with them on this before the contract is up,” Mathis said.
“The current contract we have is insufficient, and we have gone through all the links of the emergency care chain to find out what the county needs to achieve the best results. I am working as a liaison between the responders and body to present these ideas before I step aside and let you all make the decision.
“We have attacked the problem to come up with a solution that meets the needs of all the people. This list is a concise package and foundation from the care community to build the new contract.”
The first point made in the list focuses on the response time that First Call should adhere to when being dispatched to emergency calls. It calls for the county to be divided into zones with differing response times based on distance to the patient, terrain and other factors.
“Don’t get wrapped up on the number of trucks that are available in the county,” Mathis said. “Response time is the key for the contract.
Over the years, citizens have made complaints about the time it takes First Call to arrive to emergency situations. They are often left wondering if an ambulance will ever arrive, and if they should find another means of transportation to a medical center.
The second point of emphasis concerns the lack of available transport to neighboring hospitals and dialysis centers outside the area. Mathis said patients are left sitting for hours when they should be transported immediately. He made specific reference to an individual who was experiencing internal bleeding that sat for 24 hours before transport was available.
Point three made by the Emergency Responders Association asks for First Call, or any company awarded the contract, to provide training to emergency responders that would allow them to conduct triage to a specified level in order to facilitate more efficient use of medical response and transport of patients.
“If they can determine the level of care that is needed it will save valuable time when an ambulance is responding. If they know it’s just a broken bone then another form of transport can be advised, which would save precious time if another patient is having a stroke somewhere else in the county.”
One of the major points made, which was addressed in the fourth item on the list, asks for more options to be available in the county if a provider does not have a unit that is capable of responding.
Commissioners have heard multiple complaints from residents about First Call being “zero out” meaning an ambulance is not available. Mathis said utilizing other providers could make a major difference in a patient’s outcome.
Currently there are no repercussions if First Call fails to respond in what is deemed an adequate amount of time. In item five of the list, the Responders Association has asked for a penalty to be enforced by county if a provider fails to provide service in a timely fashion. They feel this may deter any failures in the future.
The final item on their list calls for the provider to address the issue of lift assist calls in the county. First Call has been plagued by these types of calls that rarely result in a patient being transported to a medical facility. The stress that is placed on the available resources leaves them out of service for true emergencies.
Mathis said one volunteer fire department responds to 30 lift assist calls per month in an effort to assist First Call with the overflow.
CLB members created a resolution that would allow First Call to charge patients after their second lift assist call in a month. Lindsay Ellison, General Manager of First Call in Newport, said they have tried to enforce a monetary penalty, but patients rarely pay once they receive a bill.
“We feel this list will address the majority of the concerns that emergency responders have,” Mathis said. Finding solutions to these issues will result in the best possible health outcomes for our patients.”
The letter provided to the body was signed by Newport Medical CEO Scott Williams and Cocke County Emergency Responders Chief, Walt Cross.
Many of the commissioners have addressed some of the same issues over the last several years. They feel as if the current service being provided is inadequate.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said it is very important that a decision be made soon as to whether the county wants to continue using First Call Ambulance Service. The window is extremely tight in terms of finding another provider who can establish themselves in the county before the First Call contract expires.
First Call, who is now a member of the Priority Ambulance family, is scheduled to have representatives at the Feb. 28 meeting to begin the process of building a new contract. That meeting will take place in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex at 6 p.m.
