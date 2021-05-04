COCKE COUNTY—The Mill Creek Fire is now 90% contained and remains at 657 acres. Officials say the fire has transitioned from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4.
The Mill Creek Fire is along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 in Cocke County. Fire crews continue with suppression repair operations, where it is appropriate, to mitigate the impacts from constructing containment lines around the fire.
Operations include seeding native grasses along the various dozer and hand lines and creating water bars. Crews are also patrolling the area and monitoring for potential hotspots.
For firefighter and visitor safety, Stone Mountain Trail (#9) will be temporarily closed from Mills Creek to Hall Top. The fire is being managed jointly by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and the USDA Forest Service Cherokee National Forest.
For social media updates on the Mill Creek Fire, follow the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Facebook at @TNAgriculture and on Twitter at @TNAgriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.