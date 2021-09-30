NEWPORT—The Cocke County Emergency Communications (E-911) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting on Tuesday. The board approved the hiring of another 911 dispatcher and the creation of a budget amendment to account for the additional wages.
The meeting began with the approval of minutes from June’s meeting, which passed unanimously.
E-911 Director Nancy Hansel presented a brief financial report for the past three months, during which E-911 gained a net income of $23,078.45.
The meeting’s old business was a continuation of June’s discussion of hiring an additional dispatcher. The salary of the position would be $27,040. With benefits, the position would cost E-911 $38,355.
Director Hansel presented data to the board regarding call volumes by day and by time of day, sharing that the greatest call volumes in August were from Sunday through Tuesday, with daily spikes around 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In accordance with this data, Director Hansel suggested a split shift for the new hire to cover these spikes.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes made a motion, seconded by board member Vanessa Dennis, to move forward with the hire. The motion was approved by roll call vote.
The other notable item of the meeting was the 2021-22 renewal of E-911’s contract with LandAir. The renewal of the contract was passed by roll call vote.
With no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.