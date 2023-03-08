Cocke County girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz talks to the team during a timeout during a game this past season. Mintz and team assistant Erin Moore were arrested March 7 on domestic assault charges
Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz and team statistician Erin Moore were both arrested Tuesday on domestic assault charges according to a report from the Newport Police Department.
According to the report, police were dispatched to the residence in reference to a domestic altercation. The police were greeted at the door by a 17-year-old juvenile who stated her mom, Erin Moore, and her mom's boyfriend, Christopher Mintz, were fighting. Upon entering the residence police could hear Mintz yelling at someone.
Both, per the report, said they were arguing over potentially ending their relationship. Moore stated Mintz had choked her and slammed her to the ground. Mintz stated Moore had thrown his belongings all over the residence and struck him multiple times with a curtain rod that was torn off the wall.
Police stated the juvenile said she heard the argument and observed Mintz pick up and throw Moore to the ground before calling police.
Mintz, per the report, appeared to have a scratch to the nose area. When examining Moore's neck, the officer reports not seeing any redness or physical marks.
Police were unable to determine the primary aggressor and both were placed under arrest for domestic assault.
Cocke County Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley told The Newport Plain Talk that "pending further investigation there will be no comment at this time."
Mintz just completed his third season as the head coach of the Cocke County High School Lady Red basketball team. He has compiled a three-year record of 59-31 overall and 17-9 in district play, including going 20-12 this past season and 6-2 in district. Under Mintz, the Lady Red have advanced to the Region 1-3A semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
Prior to his arrival at CCHS, Mintz coached for 12 years at Cherokee High School in North Carolina. He also played college football for the University of North Carolina and Gardner-Webb University.
