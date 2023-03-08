Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz and team statistician Erin Moore were both arrested Tuesday on domestic assault charges according to a report from the Newport Police Department.

According to the report, police were dispatched to the residence in reference to a domestic altercation. The police were greeted at the door by a 17-year-old juvenile who stated her mom, Erin Moore, and her mom's boyfriend, Christopher Mintz, were fighting. Upon entering the residence police could hear Mintz yelling at someone.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.