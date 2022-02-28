The Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Business Start-up Basics Class on Tuesday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A business specialist will be on hand to discuss different forms of business organization, tax requirements, business licenses and financing options. Class will be held at the Tanner Building, 115 Mulberry Street Newport, TN 37821.
Registration is needed to participate, so please contact the Chamber at 423-623-7201 to secure your seat.
