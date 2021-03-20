COCKE COUNTY—The rafting industry in Cocke County is not only a major source of revenue for the county, but the industry also employs Cocke County citizens directly and indirectly through secondary and tertiary businesses in the Hartford and Newport communities.
Marked improvements and upgrades directed toward river rafting commerce were made during the 2020 season.
Emergency Management Director Joe Esway and County Clerk Shalee’ McClure met with the rafting company owners last spring and discussed a strategy to have a safe rafting season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During that meeting we discussed targeted marketing, safe procedures and practices, testing for employees, and PPE,” Esway said.
“Cocke County Emergency Management secured digital thermometers, bean sprayers, and through a generous donation from Michael McCarter of Ole Smoky Distillery, several gallons of sanitizer to spray outpost surfaces, transport vehicles, boats, and equipment.
“The thermometers and sprayers were assigned as temporary loan equipment that each company signed for and returned at the end of the season. These items will be put back into service for the 2021 season.”
Raft companies frequently sent their guides and administrators out for routine COVID testing, and at the raft companies’ expense, quarantined their positive employees away from their outposts and employees.
Another item tackled by the EMA Director was the dead trees that lined the roadway near the Duke Energy power plant. There was a danger of falling limbs or even trees falling onto pedestrians because of weakened soil from excessive rainfall.
“Posey’s tree service gave us an extremely competitive bid and was awarded the tree removal contract. We received a price break because the tree company was asked to only cut down the trees into manageable sections and leave the wood in place,” Esway said.
River safety officers transported the wood to the Cocke County Fairgrounds where it was split into firewood by firefighters using a gas-powered hydraulic log splitter donated by Daniel Jennette of Smoky Mountain Outdoors. The wood was then distributed to elderly, disabled and needy citizens to provide heating fuel for their homes last winter.
Once the detrimental trees were removed, it was safe to erect an inclement weather shelter to be used by River Safety personnel, guides and raft patrons in the event of severe weather.
Repairs were also made to the enclosed area that houses two changing rooms and four port-o-jons.
“It is noteworthy that the annual river safety budget does not account for major improvements or safety concerns. Mayor Crystal Ottinger transferred the necessary funds from her budget to the river safety budget, which covered the cost of the improvements and she also approved the plan to offer the wood as heating fuel for Cocke County Citizens in need.”
Freeman Park was another area that was updated during 2020, and those upgrades will benefit everyone this year.
“We had several hundred dollars of round stone delivered and spread from the waters edge to the bus and trailer driveway. There were several places where rafters would exit the boat and get their foot stuck between rocks or get scraped by a jagged rock requiring minor first aid.
“We felt it was only a matter of time before there was a significant injury. The rounded stone not only filled in the holes and gaps but also provided a much softer exit point for feet, and it will dramatically extend the life of the raft company boats.”
Last year Esway and McClure set an earnings goal of $390,000 in a COVID-19 era market. The county exceeded that number by $14,280, which was the second highest amount earned since rafting began in 1995.
