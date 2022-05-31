HARTFORD—Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) is holding the annual Pigeon River Cleanup in Hartford on Sunday, June 5. Participants will be meeting at River Rat, located at 3630 Hartford Road at 10 a.m. to divide into groups and begin the trash pick up between the Duke Energy power plant at Waterville and Greasy Cove Road.
Lunch will be provided after the cleanup by Grab It & Growl at River Rat. There will be a variety of door prizes, so don’t be late! This year there will be 11 river companies participating, and residents of the greater local community are encouraged to attend.
A big thank you goes out to River Rats for hosting the event this year, and all of the generous sponsors who are making the cleanup possible including: Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Keep Cocke County Beautiful, the Cocke County Partnership, TWRA (Tennessee Wildlife Resource Association), Grab It & Growl, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and CWEET.
A special thank you is also extended to Anthony Laurino and Brenna Miletich from Pigeon River Photos for all of their years of facilitation and contributions that created and supported this annual event through 2021. The torch has now passed but their time and efforts have built a very special tradition in Hartford.
The Pigeon River whitewater industry is Cocke County’s largest economic driver in terms of tourism. Thousands of visitors each year travel down the the river for fun and adventure while providing numerous jobs for the county. The Cherokee called the river “Beautiful Maiden”, and the water served as a life blood for the people who lived along it’s banks from then until now.
Over the past decades, there have been enormous efforts by individuals, businesses, organizations, and government entities to clean the river from upstream industrial pollution, a challenge that still continues today.
The annual river cleanup is a great way to show your support of Cocke County’s treasured natural beauty and resources, local economic development, and Appalachian pride.
