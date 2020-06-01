NEWPORT—Due to the impact of the Coronavirus, Erie Insurance has returned money to policyholders to help them during this difficult time.
They also have given money to affiliate agencies like Tommy Smith & Associates in Newport, to further help struggling communities.
Smith decided to take the money and purchase breakfast, lunch or dinner for every Newport Police officer, Cocke County Sheriff’s deputy, Tennessee Highway Patrolman and Cosby Volunteer Fire Department member in the area.
“I saw that a lot of businesses were providing coffee and donuts to first responders during this time,” Smith said.
“I thought that giving these men and women a meal would be a great idea, and serve as a way of showing my appreciation to them.”
Janice’s Diner in Cosby is providing the special meals.
Janice Owenby, the owner of the diner, is a customer of Smith’s who was forced to shift to takeout orders during the safer-at-home order.
Now that guidelines have been lifted, the business is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
They are operating at half capacity at this time to keep customers safe. Each table and menu is also sanitized before the next customer is seated at their table.
Smith hopes that each of the first responders stops in for a meal at Janice’s. He thanked Erie Insurance for providing the funds that will help members of the community as well as and Erie customer.
Smith estimates that around 130 individuals will receive a meal thanks to the funds provided by Erie Insurance.
