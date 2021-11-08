There are three more chances to see 'The Sound of Music' presented by the Newport Theatre Guild. Friday and Saturday, Nov 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov 14 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.newporttheatreguild.com and will be available at the door before each performance. There will also be a livestream available, and info can be found on the same website.
