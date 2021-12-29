The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person is dead after a helicopter crashed near the Cocke and Sevier County line Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near Apple Tree Lane and Hooper Highway in Cosby.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Fire Department, Newport Rescue Squad and members of Grassy Fork’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Officials confirmed the helicopter held two individuals at the time of the crash. The condition of the second person on the flight has not been released.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the crash.
The Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and National Park Service took control of the scene shortly after the crash occurred.
Crews hiked to the crash site around 3 p.m. once the majority of first responders had left the scene. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as well including First Call and Sevier County Ambulance Service. The Sevier County Medical Examiner’s vehicle was also spotted near the scene.
