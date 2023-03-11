Cocke County Clerk Shaleé McClure issued rafting permits for the 2023 rafting season on Thursday, March 9. From left are Ober Whitewater Adventure, LLC, General Manager Mark Adams, McClure, Lacy Bramlett, Michael McCarter, River Control Officer Karen Chambers and Deputy Clerk Lydia Shelton.
Rafters are shown on the Pigeon River in this 2018 file photo. More than 250,000 rafters floated down the Pigeon River in 2022.
FILE PHOTO
Cocke County Clerk Shaleé McClure has issued rafting permits for the current rafting season, which will continue until mid-October. There are 12 permits available for the Pigeon River in Cocke County, and all 12 permits were claimed for this season.
Permits have been issued to the following rafting companies:
Rapid Expeditions, LLC
River Rivers Adventures
Big Creek Expeditions, Inc.
Rafting in the Smokies
Big Bear Rafting
Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures
Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited
Nantahala Outdoor Center
River Rat
Outdoor Adventures
Ober Whitewater Adventure, LLC
The 2022 rafting season in Cocke County saw 213,426 paid customers, as well as 1,579 complimentary customers and 39,950 guides, which means a total of 254,955 people made their way down the river last season.
When a customer pays to go down the river, the county receives $2. The county received $426,852 in rafting fees last year.
Rafting has grown in Cocke County since it first began in 1995. In 1995, there were 21,154 total rafters, which resulted in $34,674 in rafting fees and $3,000 in permit fees. By 2021, there were 305,466 rafters, which brought in $515,178 in fees and $4,500 in permit fees.
Since 1995, there have been 4,399,251 rafters making their way down the Pigeon River in Cocke County bringing in $7,433,974 in fees.
