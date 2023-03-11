Cocke County Clerk Shaleé McClure has issued rafting permits for the current rafting season, which will continue until mid-October. There are 12 permits available for the Pigeon River in Cocke County, and all 12 permits were claimed for this season.

Permits have been issued to the following rafting companies:

