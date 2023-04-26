Newport Police are seeking two suspects in the Saturday shooting and robbery of a man.
According to a report filed by NPD Officer Paul Weber, police were dispatched Saturday around 10 p.m. and found the victim, Luis Manuel Lopez Meza, sitting in a driveway with an open laceration to the back of his head and behind his right ear.
Meza, who was conscious at the scene, did not speak English, however, Weber was able to use Google Translate to speak with Meza’s two friends, who told Weber they witnessed the shooting.
Per Weber’s report, the witnesses said two “homeless looking” males were walking on Jefferson Avenue toward White Oak Avenue when one of the males stuck a silver pistol behind Meza’s head and pulled the trigger. They also stated they had seen the males in the area before but did not know them.
The only physical description provided was that one of the males had medium to long hair, was wearing dark clothing and ran off toward White Oak after allegedly shooting Meza.
Once paramedics arrived on the scene, they advised that Meza had a bullet entry wound to the back of the head with no exit wound and he would have to be flown to UT Medical Center for further treatment.
Due to the language barrier, police were unable to obtain more detailed information from the victim before he was transported via LifeStar.
However, NPD Detective Derrick Webb was able to interview Meza later, who reported the suspect had robbed him of $50 in cash and a red Samsung cellphone.
Meza has since been treated and discharged from UT Medical Center.
A witness stated she heard what sounded like one gun shot but did not see anything. Weber’s report indicates that no residences appeared to have security cameras in the area and no other witnesses were identified at that time.
A .40 caliber shell casing was found on the roadway and collected as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.