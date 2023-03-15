Reading to Reap has encouraged students to read

Save the Children and C5 Data Manager Linda Stewart and Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt look at some children’s books after going over the data for the “Read to Reap” program.

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

The “Read to Reap” program in which State Rep. Jeremy Faison partnered with the Cocke County School System is showing remarkable progress in encouraging students to read. The program is just now reaching its halfway point, so numbers are expected to continue to climb even higher.

Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt said that students who have not been participating still have time to get into the competition. One child from each grade cluster at each school will win a $200 gift card. The school with the highest reading rates will receive a pizza party.

