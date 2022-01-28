NEWPORT—Jefferson Cocke County Utility District board of directors elected their officers for the 2022 Calendar Year at their scheduled meeting on Thursday. Gary Hammonds was re-elected to serve as the President, Rusty James was elected as the Vice President, and Robert Overholt was re-elected as the Secretary/Treasurer.
Before the election, the meeting opened with the approval of December’s minutes and of the month’s invoices greater than $100.
JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible presented his report to the board. Bible shared that the Degree Days for the month of December were significantly lower than the years before, meaning that the demand for Natural Gas was also lower than normal.
This deficit in demand was reflected by lower volume sales compared to December 2020, despite an increase in the customer base. The district has gained over 200 new customers since December of 2020, but Bible shared that as customers phase in newer, more efficient water heaters, the volume demanded per customer falls.
Sales of natural gas by volume, known as MCF sales, fell by about 40,000 MCF (thousand cubic feet), from last December’s numbers, but Year to Date sales are still outpacing those of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Residential and Industrial volumes were the sectors that experienced the greatest decline in demand, while Commercial and Interruptible sales garnered a slight increase, though it wasn’t enough to make up for the drops in the other two sectors.
In regards to propane, the district saw much of the same story with an increase in propane customers from year to year but a significant drop in propane gallons sold, due to warmer temperatures. According to Bible’s report, December of 2020 was about 3% colder than normal, while December 2021 was 38% warmer, meaning customers had very little demand for heat in their buildings.
Much like with natural gas, however, the district’s year to date propane sales are still on pace to be higher than last year’s.
Bible also shared that the district’s LP Walk-in sales were down, and appliance unit sales were up.
Bible went on to discuss the district’s arrival at their December rates, which were affected not only by a high NYMEX price, but also by existing demand charges and the local distribution charge that was determined by the warmer weather.
The district’s storage, however, was higher than expected because of the low demand. Since the district had planned to purchase less natural gas than normal and to pull gas from storage to replace it, the low demand meant that less gas needed to be pulled out of storage than anticipated. As of the end of December, the district’s natural gas storage was around 70% capacity.
Bible closed by sharing rates for January, with residential rates settling at $1.493 per Therm and interruptible rates at $0.6398 per Therm.
The board approved Bible’s report and went on to elect their officers for the 2022 calendar year. Robert Overholt nominated Gary Hammonds to be re-elected as Chairman of the board, which they approved unanimously. Overholt went on to nominate Rusty James as Vice President, for which the board voted unanimously. Finally, Blake Briggs nominated Overholt to act as the Secretary/Treasurer for the board, which also garnered a unanimous vote.
The three officers were sworn in by Attorney Ben Hooper, III.
After the swearing in, Bible informed the board that the district would be receiving a refund through United Utilities, worth about $1,300.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones was absent from the meeting, but Bible shared that the district’s employees would be undergoing CSA internet safety training on March 21, and that the district’s Retirement Review was ongoing.
Assistant GM and Operations and Safety Manager Clint Hammonds shared his report, informing the board that an uptick in COVID near the end of December had impacted the district’s ability to perform services for about two weeks, leaving 91 services still in the queue to be performed.
Hammonds also shared that the district would be taking control over a sub-meter from Jefferson City Housing, as the housing authority no longer wanted control over the meter. Hammonds informed the board that the district is looking for areas with high densities of propane customers to potentially extend their Natural Gas mains and convert those customers. He also updated the board regarding a TDOT relocation on Highway 113 in White Pine.
Jonathan Sane gave the board his Propane report, sharing that the district had received price lists for new propane tanks from two manufacturers, both of which were out on delivery until April of 2023 at the earliest.
Sane shared that the district had 205 open delivery tickets for propane.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Tommy Bible proposed that the board reschedule their February meeting from February 24 to February 22, which the board approved.
