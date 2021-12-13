While Kentucky took the worst damage from a deadly tornado-producing storm system that slammed the region overnight Friday, Tennessee saw its share of destruction as well.
At least seven tornadoes struck the Volunteer State, killing four people as they ripped through buildings in several West and Middle Tennessee towns.
On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, seeking help with debris removal and emergency protective measures after touring storm damage on Saturday. One of his stops was in hard-hit Dresden, where the smell of natural gas from an upended gas tank permeated the air amid the ruins of dozens of buildings, and Lee called it "about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.”
