Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is excited to announce the launch of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC) competition for middle and high school students residing in Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
“I’m excited to announce this wonderful competition for our local students,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn or show-off coding and computer science skills that can lead to well-paying, in-demand jobs in our 21st Century economy. I can’t wait to see the creative ideas our students develop!”
The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.). The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. Students are encouraged to register online by September 10th before submitting their app by November 1st.
