NEWPORT — An altercation between a father and son led to a man being flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with stab wounds and two people being arrested on Tuesday.
Newport Police were dispatched to the Shell gas station at Clevenger Cutoff Road after several calls were received regarding a man being stabbed. Officers were advised that the victim had been taken to the Exxon station and was losing consciousness inside the store.
Patrolman Paul Weber found Willie Johnson, III, age 28, conscious on the floor of the Exxon station, bleeding profusely from the left abdomen where he had a deep laceration.
The victim told officers that he and his father, Willie Johnson, II, age 48, were in an argument and his father stabbed him. Weber provided medical assistance to the victim by applying pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived.
Witnesses said that they were exiting I-40 near Clevenger Cutoff Road when the victim — Willie Johnson, III — ran across the street from the Shell station and jumped on the trunk of their car yelling for “help” while bleeding.
Both of the witnesses said that they observed another black male, who was later identified as Willie Johnson, II, chasing the victim with a knife. The witness drove the victim to the Exxon station at 1103 West Highway 25-70 and observed the suspect being picked up from the Shell station in a white SUV, which was driven onto I-40 eastbound.
Weber was able to catch up to the white Ford Expedition at mile marker 437 where he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect, the senior Mr. Johnson, was driving the vehicle.
With the patrol car’s lights and siren on, the suspect continued to drive for more than three miles on the interstate. Officer Laughter joined the pursuit and the suspect was stopped at the 440 Truck Stop.
The senior Johnson was arrested for fleeing to evade by motor vehicle. His passenger, Samantha Schneider, 35, was detained then later arrested.
A search of the vehicle found 2.8 grams of a white powdery substance, believed to be narcotics, in a case rolled up in a blanket on the backseat. A glass narcotic pipe was found under the seat.
The senior Johnson was found to be in possession of a small baggie in his right sock containing 15-and-a-half pills suspected to be Oxycodone.
Schneider told officers that the paraphernalia and suspected narcotics found in the vehicle belonged to her. She said that the 13 separate baggies held Flakka, a Schedule I narcotic often referred to as “bath salts.”
Capt. Det. Scott Lamb was called to lead further investigation.
The suspect, the senior Mr. Johnson, openly said that he and his son had gotten into an argument and that he had pulled out a knife and his son openly ran into the knife. He declined to comment further other than saying that the altercation had been physical in nature for both parties. He said he had placed the knife that had been used in the altercation in the vehicle’s glove box.
Johnson, II, was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest. Schneider is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Schedule I and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, III, was flown by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The extent of his injuries and his medical condition are unknown. Charges are pending against the younger Johnson.
