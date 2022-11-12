NEWPORT — It is the time of year for sickness. Newport Grammar School closed Monday because of sickness, and local healthcare providers are reporting seeing an increasing number of sick patients.
Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette reported that there were 114 students out of school on Friday, so she decided it would be best to call off school on Monday. School was out on Tuesday because of the election.
NGS has about 680 students enrolled.
“I sent an automated message out about keeping children home if they showed symptoms of flu, COVID, strep or stomach virus,” Burchette said.
She said that the classrooms were fogged and sanitized, trying to keep germs down. She also asked parents to clean and sanitize items, such as backpacks.
Burchette pointed out that the Charlotte J. Mims Newport Pediatric Clinic at the school is open, and she encourages parents of NGS students to utilize the clinic if their child is sick.
“The clinic has been kept pretty busy lately,” she said.
Burchette also pointed out there have been numerous faculty members sick, and that has made it difficult to find enough substitute teachers for the school.
Kim Setser, family nurse practitioner and owner of Mountain Health Clinic in Del Rio, said, “Currently we are seeing a lot of flu, some COVID and some other respiratory viruses that are always common this time of year, like RSV and rhinovirus. We have also been seeing some GI bugs, which are spread from person to person on unwashed hands, and often food. We need to remember why we saw less of all of those other illnesses during 2020-2021. We were washing our hands, using hand sanitizers, wearing masks and staying home when we were sick. Those are all great rules to live by, especially now, when these illnesses are at high levels in the community. Don’t assume everything is just allergies, because it’s probably not.”
