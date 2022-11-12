NGS sign

The sign outside Newport Grammar School reads “Spread the word, not germs. Wash your hands,” on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Newport. The school was closed earlier in the week due to widespread illness.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENEBRG

NEWPORT — It is the time of year for sickness. Newport Grammar School closed Monday because of sickness, and local healthcare providers are reporting seeing an increasing number of sick patients.

Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette reported that there were 114 students out of school on Friday, so she decided it would be best to call off school on Monday. School was out on Tuesday because of the election.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.