Newport Medical Center recently presented the Newport Rescue Squad with a donation to help support the group's work in the community. The donation was made by hospital CEO, Scott Williams. Rescue Squad Captain Clifton "Pud" Valentine accepted the donation on behalf of the squad.
COVID-19 has impacted the fundraising opportunities for the organization, so this donation was greatly appreciated. Newport Rescue Squad members are all volunteers who work to make the community a safer place to live.
The organization operates on donations made by the public, city and county governments. Find out more information by visiting the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewportRescueSquad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.