U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act to save essential workers from being fired due to President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate.
President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, Biden’s plan is to implement a vaccine mandate that could force countless Americans to be fired. In a recent survey by the Tennessee Chamber, 76% of Tennessee businesses opposed the federal government dictating vaccination protocols to businesses.
“Our essential workers are true heroes,” said Senator Blackburn. “For over 18 months, essential workers showed up to serve and protect their communities. Businesses across the country are desperate for workers and we are in the midst of a supply chain crisis. There are more than 10.4 million open jobs across the country, and now President Biden wants to fire even more workers. Getting vaccinated is a choice that should be made between a patient and their doctor. No one should be forced by Joe Biden to be fired or get jabbed.”
