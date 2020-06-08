PARROTTSVILLE—The Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold their first ever drive-thru fundraiser on June 20.
The event will replace the annual supper and will be held at the Parrottsville Fire Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Individuals can pull up to the fire hall and place their order without getting out of their car.
The meal will feature two hot dogs, with or without chili, or a hamburger or cheeseburger. Also included in the meal are baked beans and chips all from $5.
The department will follow all CDC guidelines, which includes placing meals in a zip lock style bag.
Most of the department’s fundraisers for the year have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The department appreciates the community’s support.
