NEWPORT—A Newport home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, May 12, law enforcement officials have announced. The fire is currently under investigation.
Several first responders were dispatched to 875 Anise Way in reference to a structure fire just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, Deputy Zach Shelton said the home was fully engulfed in flames with the roof and walls beginning to collapse.
According to reports, five individuals were inside the home, and four were able to escape the fire. Law enforcement is still searching for the lone member of the household that is missing. Officials said that no body was recovered when they were finally able to search through the debris.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson team were notified and responded to the scene to investigate because deputies found traces of an accelerant near the home.
