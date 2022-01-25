After months of discussion and several meetings, County Legislative Body (CLB) members have voted to move forward with premium pay for county employees. Commissioners made the decision during the CLB meeting Monday evening.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the motion that received the backing of the majority of the body. Full-time county employees will receive $4,000 and part-time employees will receive a total of $2,000 for hours worked during the pandemic. To qualify for pay, full-time employees need to have worked a total of 307 hours and part-time a total of 153 hours from March 3, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger provided the body with more information after the state handed down final guidance on the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The county will receive a total of $6.9 million that will be used for various projects. It will take an estimated $1.1 million from that total amount to provide the one time premium pay to employees.
