STAFF REPORTS
NEWPORT—A 17-year-old male is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sonny Carter, Jr., 17, of Newport.
On Tuesday, several first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Highway 160 concerning a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle just before midnight.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Jeremy Shelton learned Carter, Jr. was crossing the highway when he was struck by a 2005 Nissan Altima operated by Ashley Morales, 33, Newport, who was traveling southbound on Highway 160.
Carter, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the accident.
Charges and citations are currently pending.
