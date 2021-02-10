COCKE COUNTY—New opportunities are headed to Newport in the form of an accessible baseball league. Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO), a 501c3 program for people over the age of 15 with autism and other disabilities, is looking to expand to the Newport area.
“We’re looking for a coach/manager to help us get one going in that overall region because we do have individuals in the player pool throughout the region who are waiting for us to find a coach up there,” said Taylor Duncan, founder and commissioner of ABO.
Duncan was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was four-years-old. Because of his disorder, he was often denied the opportunity to participate in organized team sports as a child. In January of 2016, Duncan founded Alternative Baseball Organization in Dallas, GA. Since then, the organization has expanded to over 60 clubs across 30 states, including Hawaii and Maine.
“Everyone deserves the same quality of services. Just because there’s one in a smaller area or one in a larger area, it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a difference in quality. It should be the same the whole way around,” said Duncan.
The ABO’s mission is to provide a genuine baseball experience, including MLB rules complete with wood bats and stolen bases, to individuals with ASD and other disabilities.
“Everybody plays the field independently. We play straight by the same rule-set as seen in Major League Baseball, except we don’t have the expensive stadiums, but we can give our players an experience that’s truly priceless.”
Duncan stresses the importance of giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to develop skills and to grow towards independence.
“Really a lot of our players come for the friendships, too. Not just the whole experience of the game. I call it a baseball experience more than a league because, for us, it’s all about the opportunity to be able to form friendships, to be able to have that social-skills experience, to be able to form and build our team chemistry skills, to be able to learn how to work together as a team, to be able to learn how to motivate each other when times are tough. These are all skills you can adapt into your daily life and be successful, also, in the workplace.”
For more information, or to sign up as a player, coach/manager, umpire, or volunteer, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
