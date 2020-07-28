NEWPORT—A Cosby woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Saturday, July 25.
Officer Jordan Douglas was dispatched to the area near Newport Towne Center concerning a possible impaired driver that struck a guardrail near Bogard Road.
Officers spoke with the caller, a Sevierville Paramedic, who stated he saw the driver, later identified as Tabitha R. Simmons, 34, Yellow Breeches Road, near the damaged guardrail.
The caller said as he checked on Simmons he saw she was holding a pill bottle in one hand and several green pills in the other hand. The caller said Simmons then fled the scene toward town.
Officer Douglas said he located the vehicle in questioned and made contact with Simmons. According to the report, Simmons reportedly gave officers a false name and date of birth, but officers were able to determine Simmons true identity.
Simmons had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Simmons and she performed poorly on all tests given.
She was then placed under arrest without further incident.
While searching her vehicle, officers found a baggie that contained several pills identified as Alprazolam, seven packets of Suboxone and three needles.
Simmons was charged with identity theft, driving under the influence, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.