NEWPORT—A local attorney was indicted by a Cocke County grand jury for driving under the influence this week.
The attorney was identified as John Derreck Whitson.
Whitson was indicted following a DUI charge he received in April 2017.
According to the indictment, Whitson did “unlawfully and knowingly, drive or was in physical control of an automobile, on any of the roadways while under the influence of an intoxicant, marijuana, controlled substance, controlled substance analogue, drug, substance affecting the central nervous system or combination”.
On April 29, 2017, police officers were dispatched to McDonald’s concerning a vehicle accident in the parking lot with the suspect, identified as Whitson, attempting to leave the scene.
Upon arrival, Officer Will Garber came in contact with Whitson, who reportedly had an odor of alcohol about his person.
In addition, Whitson had “bloodshot” eyes and he was unsteady on his feet.
Officer Garber also reported that Whitson admitted to consuming alcohol and asked him for a ride home.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Whitson and he performed poorly on all tests given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.