NEWPORT—After much discussion, the Cocke County Partnership will again host a series of concerts this summer along the beautiful City of Newport’s Riverwalk.
Newport city officials ask that those attending the concert series practice social distancing and wear masks. Socializing groups should be limited to no more than 10. “We want all citizens to have a healthy and safe environment in which to enjoy the concerts,” says Lynn Ramsey of the Cocke County Partnership’s Chamber of Commerce.
Sponsors for the event are Jefferson Cocke Gas Utilities, Sonoco and Commercial Bank. Joining them are ConAgra, Ball Metalpack, Bush Brothers, Newport Utilities, Tennova, Newport Paving, McSpadden, Rafting in the Smokies and Wilson’s Sav-Mor Drugs. More sponsors are Eastern Plating, Newport Federal Bank, Fisher Insurance, US Bank, SI Group, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Thermocopy and Phoenix. Rounding out the sponsors list is Tennessee State Bank and Newport Lions’ Club.
“We are so thankful to all our sponsors,” added Ramsey. “We could not do this without them and a special thanks to the City of Newport for all their help in making this another wonderful summer of music on the Riverwalk.”
Kicking off the series on June 4th is Hillbilly Jedi, whose music includes country, classic rock, and sounds from the 60s. June 18’s band has yet to confirm in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
July 2 will bring another new band to our series, 8Track5, an 80s cover band that’s sure to get you on your feet. GRITS of Dumplin Valley will take the stage on July 16 and Cocke County’s finest Mountain Edge will end out the series on July 30. Entertainment will start at 7 p.m.
Come on down and find your spot and relax before the concert starts if you like. There will be food and games setup by 6:30 p.m. Come hungry, the Newport Kiwanis will be serving some delicious, affordable food to raise money for the children of Cocke County and the Rustic Cow will be offering their delicious ice cream on site.
For more information, contact the Chamber Office at 423-623-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.