COSBY—Serving in the military is hard enough.
Serving as a parent in the military is one of the most difficult things there is.
Paul McMahan, a Cosby resident, had been called to serve for the National Guard the last 10 months. Departing the country, his wife and three children eagerly awaited his return.
On Thursday, the McMahan family was made whole again with his long awaited return home.
Of his three children, one of McMahan’s sons currently plays for the Cosby elementary boys basketball team. As a sixth grader, Matthew McMahan made this year’s varsity squad, and has taken the floor with the Eagles since the season tipped off in October.
A devoted father, Paul McMahan made it his duty to be at all of his son’s sporting events. But when duty called elsewhere, that changed for a period of time.
Since the season started, and restarted, one notable figure had been missing from Matthew McMahan’s cheering section. That won’t be the case moving forward, though.
On Thursday Cosby’s hometown hero returned, but not in any ordinary fashion.
Instead, Paul McMahan was given a special welcome back. With his son, Matthew McMahan, and wife, Cara McMahan, waiting at mid-court, he emerged from the baseline corridor — still in uniform — to greet the family he’d been away from for nearly a year.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Paul McMahan said. “I’m just happy to be home and with my kids. It means everything.”
An emotional setting, his two younger children, Zion and Victoria McMahan, sprinted out of the stands and onto the floor into the full embrace of a family made whole again.
It couldn’t have been more fitting return home. As a father always in the stands to cheer on his son and his team, it was Paul McMahan who received a much-deserved ovation as he walked back into the welcoming arms of his family.
Now, with the McMahan family whole again, so, too, is Matthew McMahan’s support system in the stands. For the first time in 10 months, all is normal for the tight-nit Cosby family.
