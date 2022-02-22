The Health Council is in need of a grant writer to bring a Project Diabetes project to Cocke County. Being a distressed county, Cocke County becomes a stronger candidate for the project, if a grant writer can outline goals such as healthy food accessibility or healthy living strategies, such as making physical activity an integral and routine part of life. Contact the Cocke County Health Department for more information.
In other Health Council news, a COVID-19 emotional support line is available for Tennesseans working in education, healthcare or first responder roles which have been made more stressful since the beginning of the pandemic. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached at (888) 642-7886.
Operation Hope will be hosting a free financial management workshop at the Tanner Building, March 8 from 6:30 to 7:30. Attendants receive a free food box. The next meeting of the Health Council will be March 15 at the Tanner Building in Newport.
