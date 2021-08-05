The autopsy results for one of two animal attack victims has been released by the Knox County Forensic Center. The report states that 52-year-old Tony Ahrens died of “multiple animal-induced injuries.”
Ahrens’ body was found on Carnation Way off Jimtown Road in Newport on April 1. The initial report from the Sheriff’s Office stated that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody,” and his injuries were “consistent with some sort of animal attack.”
The autopsy results noted that Ahrens’ had “multiple punctures, lacerations, contusions and torn veins.”
“Whether this was one animal or more than one animal and what type of animal is unknown,” the autopsy report states.
Autopsy results for 29-year-old Amber Miller are still pending. No one has been officially charged for either of their deaths.
