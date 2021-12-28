NEWPORT—On Monday, the Newport Police Department received a call from Liberty Tax regarding an armed robbery. The caller, an employee from Liberty Tax, stated that two black male subjects, one around 6 feet 3 inches and the other about 5 feet 7 inches tall, had entered the store and asked about tax returns. She stated that one of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded money.
The employee gave the subjects her wallet and they left through the back of the store before police arrived. Police then received a call from TitleMax, about a quarter-mile down the street, regarding another armed robbery by two black male subjects.
A TitleMax employee stated that the taller subject had long dreadlocks and entered the store first, asking the employee about out-of-state title loans. The taller subject then produced a handgun and once again demanded money.
The employee surrendered her wallet and an undisclosed amount of cash. The two subjects then left TitleMax and fled northbound in a maroon Chevy Malibu.
Multiple units were dispatched to the area to search for the two men in the maroon vehicle. One unit gave chase, but the car sped away in the direction of Jefferson County. Reports show that two men matching the same descriptions have robbed check cashing establishments in that county in a similar fashion. Agencies across multiple counties are now searching for the two suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.