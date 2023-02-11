The old Woodzo Drive-In property located at 1026 Highway 25-70 is getting cleaned up. With the clearing of the brush and undergrowth the screen and old buildings are more visible, which has rekindled memories for many local residents.

The Woodzo operated from 1965 until 1998 when Harold Smith, the owner, died. The drive-in had a capacity of 300 cars. Smith was known for his love of western movies and for collecting western movie memorabilia.

