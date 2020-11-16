NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at a local business on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Officers were dispatched to the Citgo gas station, located at 447 West Broadway Street, concerning an armed robbery that occurred.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Jayesh Patel, who said a white male subject entered the business and displayed a firearm while demanding for POP brand vape pens.
Patel advised he gave the male two pens and the male fled the scene.
A nearby witness reported that he observed the suspect flee from the store and run toward Old Knoxville Highway.
The male suspect is described as being 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black shorts and a medical mask.
Patel advised the estimated theft totaled $20.
Officers collected video surveillance to assist in the investigation.
