NEWPORT—The Newport Plain Talk is kicking off Plain Talk Bingo on Sunday, August 2.
Readers will find an official game card inside the print edition of The Plain Talk that day, with the first numbers being drawn on Wednesday.
Two letter-number combinations will be published each publication day. Patient (and lucky) players will ultimately get the chance to cash in on a $500 grand prize in the bingo game, which is sponsored by Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning.
“We are pleased to sponsor this game since it will interact with thousands of local residents, and I like the fact that people will get a lot of enjoyment out of opening the paper to search for their number and seeing Aire Serv’s name tied to this,” said Eddie Cato, owner of AireServ in Newport.
“We’re always looking for ways to involve our readers, and we wanted to give not only our subscribers but our single copy purchasers additional enjoyment over the next couple of months through the paper,” said Plain Talk publisher Duane Uhls.
“We chose bingo for this readership game because we know it’s popular in the area.”
As each number is published, players will need to fill in the corresponding space on their game cards. Cash prizes of $25 will be awarded to the first players who submits their cards to the Plain Talk with outside edges (16), vertical column, horizontal line or the shape of a “X”.
One lucky player who fills all the spaces on his or her card will receive a grand prize of $500. The game will be ongoing until all prizes have been awarded.
Non-subscribers can get in on the action by picking up a bingo card at The Newport Plain Talk office located at 145 E. Broadway in Newport, Tenn., while supplies last.
They will be able to drop in to check the announced number on any given day without having to purchase a copy of that day’s paper. (Numbers won’t be available over the phone, or by fax or email.)
Game cards are limited to one per household. Players must be at least 18 years of age to enter, and only original Newport Plain Talk bingo cards will be accepted for validation and to claim any prizes.
Any decisions made by game judges will be final.
