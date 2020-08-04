NEWPORT—Election Day is Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County for the State Primary and County General Election.
Voters must choose Republican or Democratic if they want to vote in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House Primary on Thursday.
All voters get the county general election ballot in their precinct regardless of whether they vote Republican or Democratic in the State Primary. The only contested county general election is in the First District for Constable at Del Rio, Grassy Fork, and Edwina.
Voters may bring their own ink pens for signing in. Precinct workers will also have pens for voters that have not been used by others. Voters may also ask for a popsicle stick to press the buttons on the voting machine. Hand sanitizer is available at the precincts.
Voters may choose to wear a mask and, if so, may keep the mask on while showing valid photo ID. Out of state driver licenses cannot be accepted.
DETOUR TO PARROTTSVILLE AND FOREST HILL PRECINCTS – Voters at the Parrottsville and Forest Hill precincts should be aware that Old Parrottsville Highway is closed at the Clear Creek bridge.
From new Highway 321, take Carpenter Road or use the other end of Old Parrottsville Highway. From Highway 340 North, you could also use Clear Creek Road to Clear Road.
Call the election office for more information at 623-2042 or go online to CockeCountyElection.org or GoVoteTN.com.
Unofficial results from Cocke County will be posted online at CockeCountyElection.org on Election Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.