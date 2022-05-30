NEWPORT—Cocke County continued its long tradition of honoring the sacrifice of military members with the annual Memorial Day program held Monday morning at the courthouse.
AMVETS Post 75 hosted the event that featured local leaders and distinguished guests. Rob Mathis, former Army Captain and Cocke County Trustee, served as the keynote speaker for the event.
Mathis opened his remarks by thanking those in the audience for their continued support of fallen service members and veterans in the community. He said he often has mixed emotions when considering Memorial Day and what it symbolizes in the United States.
“People visit us from other parts of the country, and they are always amazed by the show of patriotism that we put on here daily and for Veterans Day and Memorial Day. This is a community of patriots, and it’s so encouraging to see so many of you gathered here today,” Mathis said.
“I have mixed emotions about today. I look at those who we have lost and think of those friends who didn’t make it home. Like you, I often wonder why them and not me, why did I live and why didn’t they?
“The conclusion I have come to when I consider this question is because I still have work to do. My duty is not yet complete, and I would submit that this is true for each of us.”
Mathis said it is important to remember the fallen on special occasions such as Memorial Day, but even more so on days when a calendar isn’t there to remind us of such somber events. He urged those in attendance to think of those who gave their lives and the families they left behind throughout the year.
“When we think about Memorial Day, I would invite each of us to do two things. Take a moment and take a stand. I think it’s fitting to take a moment to consider not just the big picture but also the individuals. Try to imagine what it was like for each of these men and women and the terror and agony of those final moments that they must have endured.
“Think not just of them but the ones that they left behind. Think of the little boy whose daddy will never be there to tuck him in ever again. Think of the daughter whose father will not make it home to walk her down the aisle when she gets married. Think of the mother who will never hold her son in her arms again. Think of the father whose daughter, his pride and joy, signed up to do her part and never came home from some distant shore. Think of these things and I invite us not to just do this today, but to do it throughout the year. Just take a moment when we gather for our birthdays or holidays, or even in our moments of peace and contemplation. Remember these people because for them the war has never ended. We need to remember not only their sacrifice but also what it was for.”
Mathis said that each of the men and women of the armed services who paid the ultimate price did so in defense of not only the United States, but also for everything that it stands for as a country.
He said their sacrifice goes beyond protecting freedom, as they gave their lives to protect all of the values that America holds dear.
“They sacrificed for the soil we call America, for their comrades to the right and left, and above all they sacrificed for the bedrock upon which all those things are built, and that’s the idea of America,” he said.
“An idea that we are all created equal and have equal treatment under the law, the idea that we have individual rights, freedoms and responsibilities, the idea that the strong shall protect the weak, and the idea that the government works for the people and not the other way around. This is the first country in the world to be founded on such ideas, but that’s why we are the greatest country that’s ever existed.”
Mathis stressed to those in attendance that the American way of life is under attack from an enemy within. It’s one he said is trying to undermine the very fabric of the country that was developed long ago by the country’s forefathers. He encourages everyone to pick up and carry the American flag as the country wages war with its new enemy.
“Take a moment to consider all of these things because they are more important now than ever. We find this very idea is under perhaps the greatest assault it has ever been under since the founding of our country,” Mathis said.
“Our fallen heroes gave the last full measure in defense of those ideas against enemies from abroad. Today it’s under serious assault from enemies within. There is an ideology that’s struggling to take over our culture, our country and our institutions that turns everything on its head. It says that instead of freedom we should accept compliance. It says that there is no such thing as free speech and our right and instincts to protect our lives, families, property and homes is not only wrong but also criminal.
“As I mentioned earlier, why did we make it home and not our comrades, I believe this is why we made it home. Our fight is not yet finished. We have to stand against this and protect our young against the idea that our founding was corrupt and against the idea that our nation is an evil nation. We have to take a stand. Our comrades have fallen and it’s now time to pick up the flag. Who will pick up this flag with me and carry it forward? Reach down into your heart and ask yourself, can I carry that flag for others to see? If we do not, all will be lost.”
Mathis said this new ideology seeks to take over the foundation that America was built upon and rip up the roots of freedom to craft a new country in its own hateful and envious image. He closed his remarks by paraphrasing a quote from Winston Churchill, saying it’s up to Americans to take every measure possible to stop this ideology from taking hold.
“We shall fight it in the courts, the schools, the courthouse, the state house, the capitol and in our homes and the ballot box. We will never surrender because defeat has no recourse and victory has no substitute. May our honored dead be welcomed into God’s kingdom and may they never know fear, anger or pain again. May the only thing they know be the shining light of God’s love upon their face and hearts. I thank you for allowing me to be here to speak to you today.”
City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III also took the podium Monday morning to pay his respects to those who have been lost during one of the country’s many conflicts. He said it is always a humbling experience to speak at an event that honors the sacrifice of others.
“Each year I stand here and feel undeserving of being here for this cause. But each year I am reminded that Memorial Day is different from Veterans Day. Having never served myself, I feel I can take pride in being asked to say something here today,” Dykes said.
“This is a day that we honor those who have given what President Lincoln called their full measure of sacrifice. It has been said that poor is the nation who has heroes, but shameful is the nation that has them and does not honor them. That is what we do here today, we honor our fallen heroes.
“Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, reflection and respect in acknowledging the men and women who have gave their lives to the nation. We pay tribute to those who died in combat operations both at home and abroad. American service members have stood fast through all the battles across the world and at home. We are blessed to be here, and I am honored to be standing here to say something in honor of our fallen heroes.”
State Representative Jeremy Faison shared Mathis’ sentiments concerning the efforts that have been taken to portray the country in a poor light. He said the nation’s past may have been checkered, but the sum of all its parts has led to the development of the greatest country in the world.
“Over the last several years there has been a push to degrade America,” Faison said. “There is a push to not respect the flag. There is a push to say that because of our past we have all of these issues and shouldn’t have honor and respect for our veterans. Ladies and gentlemen, I reject the notion that somehow our checkered past, which does have issues, is worse than the greater good that we have done. America is truly the greatest country that has ever existed in the history of this planet.
“There is a special thing that we have that started back in 1776 when we had men who said we have something good here. They started with the notion that you can be your own boss, the notion that you can set out the chart for your future and say that if I don’t like the government that is serving me I can reject that government and find somebody to do a better job. Up until that point that had truly never happened.”
Faison said that he is proud of his country and what it has accomplished, but noted that none of it would be possible without the sacrifices that have been made by our military men and women.
“On Memorial Day, as I brag about my country, I know it’s because of the men and women who gave all. They fought for the notion that you are your own boss, and that you can set out the chart for your future without the permission of the government. On Memorial Day I encourage you to remember two things. First of all we remember the men and women who gave all, and second of all what they gave everything for. They gave all for the notion of freedom and for the notion of the idea of America, which has done more good for more people than any other country. Thank you veterans who have served, and for those who have lost loved ones we are profoundly sorry. We honor their memory today and are thankful for their service.”
Also attending the ceremony Monday morning was Daryl Brady, District Director for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger. Brady has attended several events over the years in Cocke County and is always amazed by the support the community shows to its service members and their families.
He spoke on Harshbarger’s behalf vowing to always support the men and women who served their country through any legislative means possible.
“Every day on Memorial Day you come out and you support the memory of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Your support of the families who have lost loved ones is commendable,” Brady said. “Over the past several months Congresswoman Harshbarger has pinned almost 4,000 veterans. Among those were individuals who accepted on behalf of a family member who had been lost in service. To be able to give something to those family members, to look into the eyes of those Vietnam veterans and say welcome home, is a tremendously humbling experience.
“Today I want to tell you that Congresswoman Harshbarger will continue to support our veterans through healthcare at the VA and through any legislative measures that will enhance their quality of life. I want to thank you all for the support of this tradition that you have in Cocke County. This is what makes Cocke County truly a special place.”
Past commander of AMVETS Post 75, Dale Brown, emceed the annual event. Members of the Cocke County NJROTC presented our nation’s colors and provided a 21-gun salute. Reece and Penny Grooms provided the music for the ceremony, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 Commander, Larry Hartsell, performed Taps at the closing of the event. Pastor Daniel Bell provided the opening prayer and benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.