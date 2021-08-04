Tennessee officials on Wednesday announced plans to use $500 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers.
Officials say $400 million in broadband provider grants will help cover areas qualifying as unserved, with initial applications beginning this fall and grant distribution starting next spring.
More applications will follow in summer 2022, with awards distributed in winter 2023. The goal is to identify additional areas through the state's yet-to-be-completed map of broadband coverage, which aims to compile less flawed data than in the federal maps currently used for grant decisions. Tennessee's map could be done by next May, said state broadband director Crystal Ivey.
