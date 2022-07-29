COCKE COUNTY—Voters must vote at their assigned polling place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Voters who do not know where their polling place is may use the Tennessee voter lookup tool online at GoVoteTN.gov or may call the Election Commission office before Election Day at 423-623-2042.
VOTING WILL TAKE LONGER. The election commission reminds voters that the ballot is up to 13 pages this election. Voting may take a little longer, and there may be a wait to vote at some precincts. All registered voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will get to vote.
Registered voters must bring photo ID issued by Tennessee state government or federal government. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted. The voter registration card is not required to be shown during voting.
Registered Cocke County voters who need to update their addresses may call the election commission office before Election Day to get the process started so they will know where to vote on Thursday.
All voters will receive the County General Election Ballot specific to their county district, regardless of whether they vote Republican or Democratic on the State Primary. Sample ballots are available online, at the election commission office, and will be available at the polling place on Election Day.
The election commission reminds all candidates and campaign workers of the 100-foot boundary from the doors of each polling place. State law prohibits campaigning within 100 feet of the doors of a polling place and prohibits clothing or items attached to clothing that are for or against any current candidate on the ballot.
