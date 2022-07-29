COCKE COUNTY—Voters must vote at their assigned polling place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Voters who do not know where their polling place is may use the Tennessee voter lookup tool online at GoVoteTN.gov or may call the Election Commission office before Election Day at 423-623-2042.

VOTING WILL TAKE LONGER. The election commission reminds voters that the ballot is up to 13 pages this election. Voting may take a little longer, and there may be a wait to vote at some precincts. All registered voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will get to vote.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.